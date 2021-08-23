Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report sales of $26.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.54 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.20 million to $116.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.51 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 148,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,961. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

