$0.17 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.13. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $3,594,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 150,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 104.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 269,147 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.71. 984,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,506. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

