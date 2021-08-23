Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 278,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,048. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

