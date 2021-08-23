Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.47. 390,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.