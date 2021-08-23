Trillium Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 86,321 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,724% compared to the average volume of 1,265 put options.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIL stock traded up $11.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 69,896,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

