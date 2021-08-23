Kadmon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 871% compared to the average daily volume of 1,558 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,027. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

