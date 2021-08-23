Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

ROP traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $482.24. 393,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,316. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

