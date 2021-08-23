Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 223.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.47.

CRM stock traded up $4.39 on Monday, reaching $260.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,591,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,580. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

