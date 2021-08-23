Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Doyle Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $52.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,800.83. 1,420,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,582.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,817.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

