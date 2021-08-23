$16.39 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce sales of $16.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.35 million and the highest is $16.43 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $106.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.97 million to $106.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.

Several research firms have commented on CFMS. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $17,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 233,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $3,362,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Conformis stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,934. The stock has a market cap of $256.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.77.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

