Accel Wealth Management Buys 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $54.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,803.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,582.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

