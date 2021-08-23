Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $443,574.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

