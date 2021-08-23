$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.24. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

