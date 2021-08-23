Insula (ISLA) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a total market capitalization of $783,942.36 and $399.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insula has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.16 or 0.00370012 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.45 or 0.00950396 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

