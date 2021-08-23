Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. 137,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,127. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

