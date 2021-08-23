Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. Reduces Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,648 shares during the quarter. Senseonics comprises about 0.0% of Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares in the company, valued at $18,761,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,297 shares of company stock worth $2,629,947. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,852,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,150,402. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

