Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

