Harrington Investments INC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,475,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

