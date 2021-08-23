Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 98.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Shopify by 302.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 8.1% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $30.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,481.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,493.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

