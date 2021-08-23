Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $11.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $202.66 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.