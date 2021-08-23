ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.46. 2,006,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

