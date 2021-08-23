Harrington Investments INC Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cerner by 48.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $138,894,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $77.92. 2,291,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

