Harrington Investments INC Has $2.27 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock remained flat at $$265.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

