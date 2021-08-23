Harrington Investments INC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $553.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,551. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.