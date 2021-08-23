$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce $55.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.12 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $201.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.72.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 1,293,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $24,006,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

