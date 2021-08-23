Efinity Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.81 or 0.99951991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01023879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.18 or 0.06702564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

