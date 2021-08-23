Crust Shadow Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $2,144.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00832734 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

