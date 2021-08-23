Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $70,354,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,408,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,271,203. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

