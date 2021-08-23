Accel Wealth Management Sells 2,136 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. 462,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,708. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85.

