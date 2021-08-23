Accel Wealth Management Raises Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 357.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 2,875,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

