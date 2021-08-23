KZ Cash Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,625.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001371 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $715.55 or 0.01446404 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.