Critical Analysis: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) vs. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -106.12% -65.39% -30.43% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 74.68%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 8.44 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -2.91 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

