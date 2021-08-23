Small Love Potion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $169.87 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00831177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.