Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.49

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 84050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,342,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,034,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

