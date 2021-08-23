Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

