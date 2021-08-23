Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

