Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $49.03. 162,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.