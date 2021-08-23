Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $49.03. 162,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

