Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.57. 2,389,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.