Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases 128,587 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 259.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.33. 1,049,295 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

