Bitcoin Zero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $30,355.49 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00162317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,375.01 or 0.99946822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.69 or 0.01015541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.46 or 0.06697113 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

