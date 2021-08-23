ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 11,157,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,851,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

