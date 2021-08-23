Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 34.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $449,112.71 and $78,589.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.67 or 0.06750160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.54 or 0.01363412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00375962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00137210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.19 or 0.00644102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00341355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00332382 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

