$478.42 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report sales of $478.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $490.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. HEICO reported sales of $386.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

