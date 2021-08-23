$335.72 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $335.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.64 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 69,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

