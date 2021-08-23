Stealth (XST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,279.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $1,279.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001084 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00046255 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,625,956 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

