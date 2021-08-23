$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,888,000 after acquiring an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $49.65. 38,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

