Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report earnings per share of $3.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $5.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of HII stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,547. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.