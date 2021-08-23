Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report earnings per share of $3.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $5.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of HII stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,547. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

