Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.90. 5,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,706. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

