1ST Source Bank Purchases 242 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. 664,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,990. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.