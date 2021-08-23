Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,788 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTI traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

